Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 500 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 54,708.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after buying an additional 130,192 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $2,019,000. Kintegral Advisory LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

CARR opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.24%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

