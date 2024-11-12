Patten & Patten Inc. TN Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:MBS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:MBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 134,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned approximately 3.43% of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,160,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MBS opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $9.08.

The Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (MBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seekingtotal returns through investments in various US mortgage-backed securities (MBS) of any credit quality and maturity. MBS was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.

