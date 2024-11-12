Patten & Patten Inc. TN Invests $208,000 in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL opened at $157.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.67 and a 200-day moving average of $134.09. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.88 and a 12 month high of $160.12. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.34%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

