Patten & Patten Inc. TN Invests $208,000 in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.
Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers
In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE TOL opened at $157.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.67 and a 200-day moving average of $134.09. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.88 and a 12 month high of $160.12. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.34%.
Toll Brothers Company Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
