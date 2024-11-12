Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 191 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 94.8% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 9.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth $245,000.

GEV stock opened at $349.44 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $349.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.91.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

