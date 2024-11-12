Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 191 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 94.8% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 9.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth $245,000.
GE Vernova Price Performance
GEV stock opened at $349.44 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $349.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.