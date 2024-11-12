Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 5,750 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $3,278,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 479,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.09 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

