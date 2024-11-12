Patron Partners LLC Sells 77 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Patron Partners LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $306.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE LOW opened at $274.51 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.10 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.57. The company has a market capitalization of $155.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.