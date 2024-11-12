Patron Partners LLC Sells 4 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Patron Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,949,000 after buying an additional 21,969 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $5,322,600,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 15.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 2.5 %

BKNG opened at $5,065.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,076.54 and a twelve month high of $5,069.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,263.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,948.67.

Booking Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $4,800.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,749.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.