Patron Partners LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Patron Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.8% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. William Allan Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 14.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 105,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 62,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

PEP stock opened at $164.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $225.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.03 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

