Patron Partners LLC Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Patron Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,741 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 17,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,718,000 after purchasing an additional 609,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,778,648,000 after buying an additional 536,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Texas Instruments by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 742,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,423,000 after buying an additional 520,073 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Shares of TXN opened at $215.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $196.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.19 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

