Patron Partners LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Patron Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $141.91 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.70 and a 12-month high of $144.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.52 and its 200 day moving average is $134.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

