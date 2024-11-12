Patron Partners LLC Buys 56 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,682 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $242.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $179.11 and a 12-month high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

