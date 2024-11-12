Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.100 EPS.
Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of PK opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $18.05.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.15 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
