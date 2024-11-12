Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.100 EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PK opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.15 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

