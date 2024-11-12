Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $11.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -2.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Paramount Global by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.