PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. PAR Technology had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAR Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PAR stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.80. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.63 and a beta of 2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

