Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) vs. Banco Itau Chile Spon (NASDAQ:ITCLY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Itau Chile Spon and Oversea-Chinese Banking”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Itau Chile Spon $3.99 billion 0.50 $423.68 million $0.66 4.70 Oversea-Chinese Banking $18.42 billion 2.98 $5.23 billion N/A N/A

Oversea-Chinese Banking has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Itau Chile Spon.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Itau Chile Spon and Oversea-Chinese Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Itau Chile Spon 10.54% 10.65% 0.91% Oversea-Chinese Banking N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

22.2% of Banco Itau Chile Spon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Oversea-Chinese Banking shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Banco Itau Chile Spon pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Oversea-Chinese Banking pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Banco Itau Chile Spon pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Banco Itau Chile Spon beats Oversea-Chinese Banking on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Itau Chile Spon



Banco Ita? Chile provides banking services principally in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction and retail, private, companies and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. Banco Ita? Chile, formerly known as Ita? Corpbanca, is based in Santiago, Chile.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking



Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high-net-worth individuals. Its Global Wholesale Banking segment provides long-term project financing, short-term credit, working capital, and trade financing; customized and structured equity-linked financing products; cash management and custodian services; capital market solutions; corporate finance and advisory banking services; and treasury products. This segment serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. The company's Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

