OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 8,755 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $666.03 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $524.03 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $731.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $765.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.74 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 30.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KLA’s payout ratio is 31.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.90.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

