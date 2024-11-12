OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 54,392 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,392 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of General Mills worth $24,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in General Mills by 66.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in General Mills by 400.0% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 47.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,314.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,676. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average of $69.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.