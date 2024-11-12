OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 4,080 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 0.9% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 14.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,333 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,036.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $632.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,038.00. The company has a market cap of $213.57 billion, a PE ratio of 161.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $916.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $815.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

