OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 192,210 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,210 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.16% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 45,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 218,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75,242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

