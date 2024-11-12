OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,064 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF makes up about 3.5% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 4.68% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $124,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 18,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $8,422,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of AAXJ opened at $75.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average is $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.30 and a fifty-two week high of $82.25.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

