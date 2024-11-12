OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,164 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,761,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,985,000 after acquiring an additional 121,974 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after buying an additional 42,302,888 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 91,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $54.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

