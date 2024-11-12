OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $42.23 Million Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,517 shares during the quarter. Veralto accounts for approximately 1.2% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.15% of Veralto worth $42,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Veralto by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

Veralto Stock Down 1.1 %

Veralto stock opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.86. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $77,388.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,601.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,841.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $77,388.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,601.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,038 shares of company stock worth $3,989,693 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.