OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 266.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63,818 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TJX Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 134.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,960 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 33.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,318 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,698,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 80.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies
In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE TJX opened at $118.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.26 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
