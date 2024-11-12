OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.
OSRAM Licht Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80.
OSRAM Licht Company Profile
OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OSRAM Licht
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.