Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00.

Orthofix Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $764.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.