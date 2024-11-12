Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 7,300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OLCLY traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $25.50. 203,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 0.44. Oriental Land has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 17.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oriental Land will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

