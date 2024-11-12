Orgenesis Receives Delisting Notice from Nasdaq, Enters Loan AgreementsWASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) recently faced a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market, signaling a forthcoming shift from the

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Orgenesis’s 8K filing here.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focuses on cell and gene therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Octomera and Therapies. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed cell based POCare therapies that are processed and produced under closed and automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network consisting of research institutes and hospitals.

