Orgenesis Receives Delisting Notice from Nasdaq, Enters Loan AgreementsWASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) recently faced a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market, signaling a forthcoming shift from the

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Orgenesis’s 8K filing here.
About Orgenesis
Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focuses on cell and gene therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Octomera and Therapies. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed cell based POCare therapies that are processed and produced under closed and automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network consisting of research institutes and hospitals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orgenesis
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency