Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Winslow Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 4.2% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 49.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,246 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Oracle by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 17,988 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Oracle by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 11,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 388,789 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,664 shares during the period. Finally, Rogco LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Rogco LP now owns 4,811 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $189.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $524.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $191.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.43 and a 200-day moving average of $145.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.