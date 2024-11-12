Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OS has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onestream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

OS stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. Onestream has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,032,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,417,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,780,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,412,000.

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

