NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $12,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 1,100,012.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,562,046,000 after acquiring an additional 363,004 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 32,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,290,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,595,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NVR by 143.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 56.0% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $9,249.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,950.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9,442.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8,508.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $125.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 496.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total transaction of $1,188,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,679. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,679. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

