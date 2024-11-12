NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Strong-Buy” Rating

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NVA. CIBC boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.97.

Shares of NVA opened at C$12.47 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$9.59 and a one year high of C$14.86. The company has a market cap of C$2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total transaction of C$117,446.76. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

