Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.31.
Northwest Natural Stock Performance
NYSE:NWN opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.58. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55.
Northwest Natural Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 89.91%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Northwest Natural Company Profile
Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.
