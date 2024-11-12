Northland Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Price

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lumentum from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.15.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LITE

Lumentum Price Performance

NASDAQ LITE opened at $86.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.88. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 40.70% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $112,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.