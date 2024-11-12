North Growth Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

North Growth Management Ltd. cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for 1.8% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 1,100,012.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,562,046,000 after acquiring an additional 363,004 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NVR by 143.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,498,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,109,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVR opened at $9,249.26 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,950.21 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9,442.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8,508.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $125.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 496.62 EPS for the current year.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,783.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,679. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total transaction of $1,188,412.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,679. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.