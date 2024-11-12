North Growth Management Ltd. Has $449,000 Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

North Growth Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian Solar by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,115,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $75,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,800 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $3,667,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Glj Research boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.03.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $832.29 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.34. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

