Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells $59,010.75 in Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $59,010.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,081.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.36. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $222.18 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 289.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 260,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,377,000 after purchasing an additional 193,421 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $48,044,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nordson by 237.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 247,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,049,000 after acquiring an additional 174,330 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 26,109.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,327,000 after acquiring an additional 103,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 10.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,764,000 after acquiring an additional 88,966 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

