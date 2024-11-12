Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at DA Davidson

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NKLA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nikola from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Nikola Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $197.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.07. Nikola has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 840.44% and a negative return on equity of 95.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1382.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 137.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 264,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 153,494 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at $2,214,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at $819,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at $368,000. 37.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

