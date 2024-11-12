NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 3.2% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $38,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.48.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

