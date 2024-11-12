NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.38.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Stock Down 1.4 %
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NexGen Energy
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.