NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of TSE:NXE opened at C$10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.04 and a 12 month high of C$12.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.46. The company has a market cap of C$5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.76.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

