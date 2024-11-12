New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,495 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,495 shares during the period. EnerSys accounts for 2.3% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of EnerSys worth $56,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,262,000 after purchasing an additional 60,021 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,306,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,168,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 908,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after buying an additional 133,211 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 16.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 646,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after acquiring an additional 92,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,761,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,123.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EnerSys Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE ENS traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.88. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

