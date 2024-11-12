New South Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,859,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,611 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,523,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $42,160,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,552,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,779,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,802,000 after purchasing an additional 591,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.05. The company had a trading volume of 37,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,447. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $58.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 49.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 134.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

