New South Capital Management Inc. Has $35.70 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,475 shares during the quarter. Avantor comprises approximately 1.5% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Avantor worth $35,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Avantor by 2,003.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 1,830.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantor by 69.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Avantor by 89.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Trading Down 0.5 %

Avantor stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.19. 303,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,410,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,372.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

