New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD)'s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.84 and traded as low as C$3.46. New Gold shares last traded at C$3.53, with a volume of 1,688,383 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on New Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.71.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -88.25, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59.

In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.63, for a total transaction of C$181,500.00. 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

