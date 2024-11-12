New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

GBR stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,414.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 2.97% of New Concept Energy worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

