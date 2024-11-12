Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at HC Wainwright

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Neurogene from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurogene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Neurogene stock opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. Neurogene has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Neurogene will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurogene by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 56,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Neurogene in the second quarter worth $1,107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurogene by 906.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 457,062 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 37.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,547,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

