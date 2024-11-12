Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Nerdy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.86.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NRDY

Nerdy Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Nerdy

NYSE:NRDY opened at $0.89 on Friday. Nerdy has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $158.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 2,170,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $2,235,399.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,025,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,646.10. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 2,170,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $2,235,399.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,025,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,646.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 30,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $29,979.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,325,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,658.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,212,528 shares of company stock valued at $12,063,972. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.