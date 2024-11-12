Nephros’ (NEPH) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 210.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Nephros Price Performance

Nephros stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Nephros has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 million, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nephros

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nephros stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Nephros at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

