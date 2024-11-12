Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Health Trends Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $6.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.29 and a beta of 0.91.
Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.
Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Company Profile
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
