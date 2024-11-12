Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.56.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB opened at $466.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $286.49 and a 1 year high of $481.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

