Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 89,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. XN LP boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 464,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $119,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,616 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,178,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $341.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $326.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.76 and a 12-month high of $344.88.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $255,905.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,399.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $255,905.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,399.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total transaction of $771,495.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,122.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,373 shares of company stock worth $41,250,680 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

